‘Roaring Kitty’ sued for securities fraud over GameStop trading frenzy – Source – Yahoo Finance (02/19/2021)

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the class action lawsuit against Keith Gill aka ‘Roaring “kitty’ who was one of the biggest voices in the WallStreetBets Reddit forum and GameStop trading frenzy.



