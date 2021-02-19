‘Roaring Kitty’ sued for securities fraud over GameStop trading frenzy – Source – Yahoo Finance (02/19/2021)

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the class action lawsuit against Keith Gill aka ‘Roaring “kitty’ who was one of the biggest voices in the WallStreetBets Reddit forum and GameStop trading frenzy.
Related Posts
-
Interview: Correction Continues but Some Optimism Around the Corner – Source – Jordan Roy-Byrne (02/19/2021)
-
Ochelli Effect Interview: 2021 Media Sludge Reports – Mike Swanson (02/19/2021)
-
Breaking News: Shares Of JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) Soar After Earnings Release In After Hours Trading
-
Here Is Why Shares of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) Are Going Up So Much This Year