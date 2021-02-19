How working from home is changing the physical landscape in Toronto – Source – Global News (02/19/2021)

Posted on by |

For nearly a year, medical professionals and politicians have been asking Canadians to stay home and work remotely where possible. The public health message has sparked a massive shift across the workforce. For nearly a year, medical professionals and politicians have been asking Canadians to stay home and work remotely where possible. The public health message has sparked a massive shift across the workforce. However, even though the physical landscape is shifting, some experts say the idea of the corporate office setting disappearing entirely is unlikely.



Share This Post

Related Posts