How working from home is changing the physical landscape in Toronto – Source – Global News (02/19/2021)

For nearly a year, medical professionals and politicians have been asking Canadians to stay home and work remotely where possible. The public health message has sparked a massive shift across the workforce. However, even though the physical landscape is shifting, some experts say the idea of the corporate office setting disappearing entirely is unlikely.