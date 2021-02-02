Redditors focus on silver after Gamestop madness – Source – Yahoo Finance (02/01/2021)

Phil Streible Blue Line Futures Chief Market Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the silver outlook as prices jump more than 10% as Reddit traders try their squeeze play with the metal.
