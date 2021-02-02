Biden administration to review sanctions against Myanmar following military coup – Source – GlobalNews (02/01/2021)

Asked whether events on Jan. 6, when supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the U.S Capitol, would cast a black mark on U.S. efforts to condemn the military coup in Myanmar, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke about U.S. President Joe Biden’s efforts to restore America’s standing in the international community.

Psaki said the president has been committed to “restoring rule of law, democracy here in the United States” in the wake of the events in Washington, D.C. Myanmar’s military has taken control of the country under a one-year state of emergency and reports say State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders have been detained. Following the events in Myanmar, The White House said the administration would review U.S. sanction laws against Myanmar. Psaki said the U.S. had removed sanctions “based on progress toward democracy” and recent events would “necessitate an immediate review” of that decision.