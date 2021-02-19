Ochelli Effect Interview: 2021 Media Sludge Reports – Mike Swanson (02/19/2021)

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM EST I was live on The Ochelli Effect.

“What is going on in the world of allegedly informative media? Mike Swanson discussed the landscape of digital and physical media products and bi-products. Changes to Mike’s website and the pitfalls of encouraging audience participation are examined in the first hour. Despite the difficulties, we still encourage thoughtful listener feedback. Pearse Redmond talked about the strangeness of global affairs since Joe Biden entered the White House. Strippers, Impeachment, and other ingredients in the malaise glaze coating current events are fairly thick,” writes Chuck Ochelli.