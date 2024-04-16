DO-OR-DIE WEEK FOR STOCKS AND GOLD TO PAUSE/PULLBACK – CHRIS VERMEULEN

It’s not uncommon for the dollar and gold to rally together in the late stage of a stock market topping phase. Keep in mind that nothing is fixed in the market. What worked before, or what people expect, is not necessarily how it’s going to move this time. You have to manage positions and follow trends.

If you like this video, please visit my YouTube channel and Subscribe for FREE!

A brief synopsis of topics I also cover include:

Recent equities bounce.

Panic selling in the market.

Momentum shifts from green to orange to red.

Where money is flowing.

The dollar muscling its way higher.

Gold, silver, and miners may be primed for a pullback.

Crude continues to stairstep its way higher.

Energy was hit by the distribution day.

The long-term trend is starting to show some weakness, but has not broken down as yet.

Check out The Gold And Oil Guy

If you’re looking for a trade alert service that includes precious metals, miners, bitcoin, etc., perhaps have a look at The Gold And Oil Guy. I have been running this subscription service since 2008, and as I believe we are in the beginning stage of a new super-cycle, now may be the perfect time to join. The Home and Trading Strategy pages will give you a good idea of what the service is all about.

Chris Vermeulen

Chief Market Analyst

TheTechnicalTraders.com

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.