ASSET REVESTING FOR HIGHER RETURNS – CHRIS VERMEULEN

I recently had a chat with Flavia Berys on the Lifestyle Solopreneur podcast about how Asset Revesting can help you reach new high watermarks in your account.

Sign up for my free Investing newsletter here

The topics and questions Flavia had for me include:

How did you get involved in the stock market?

Do you think more schools should have classes for students to learn more about financial literacy?

Does your Dad regret not trading with you?!

What is a bear market? How do you profit during a bear market?

Tell us about your books – what are the differences between them?

How have you structured your life so you have time to do things like surfing?

What does the future look like for you? What are your goals, or have you already achieved everything you want?

How do people connect with you?

To learn more about my Asset Revesting strategies,

click on the links below!

Get Trading & Investing Signals

https://thetechnicaltraders.com/investment-solutions/

Read a brand-new book!

Asset Revesting

Technical Trading Mastery: Second Edition

My newest project!

The Goldilocks Mission

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.