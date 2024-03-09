WILL THE RALLY IN GDX AND SILJ CONTINUE OR CONSOLIDATE? – CHRIS VERMEULEN

WILL THE RALLY IN GDX AND SILJ CONTINUE OR CONSOLIDATE? – CHRIS...

Where has the time gone?! I am back sitting down with Craig Hemke at Sprott Money to talk about all things markets and precious metals.

Our discussion covered the following topics and questions:

What do you see on the equities charts? Is NVIDIA solely responsible for the markets continuing their climb?

What is the Bitcoin chart pointing to?

How do you manage the emotion of wanting to take the opposite side of a big move?

In one week, Gold and GDX have rocketed higher; is this a one-time pop, or will they continue to move higher?

Are pauses and pullbacks a good sign? Why is the .618 level so important in Fibonacci?

What do you see happening for silver?

What are some levels to watch for if people want to get into a GDX trade?

Learn about protecting your capital with the Consistent Growth Strategy

https://thetechnicaltraders.com/investment-solutions/

Learn more about The Gold And Oil Guy

https://thegoldandoilguy.com/

Read some new books!

Asset Revesting

Technical Trading Mastery: Second Edition

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.