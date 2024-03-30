The Rise And Fall Of The Age Of Debt | Russell Napier Interview

Russell Napier, founder of Orlock Advisors and publisher of The Solid Ground Newsletter, returns to Forward Guidance to share how China’s decision to peg its currency the Chinese Yuan in 1994 at an artificially low rate had enormous consequences on world’s monetary system, and why China may be soon be forced to make a monetary policy decision regarding its currency which may have similarly large consequences for the globe. Filmed on March 13, 2024. Russell is the author of two books, “Anatomy of a Bear Market: Lessons from Wall Street’s four great bottoms” and “The Asian Financial Crisis 1995-1998 And The Birth Of The Age of Debt.”