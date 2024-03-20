The Federal Reserve Interest Rate Projections Are Not Working Like People Think (Stock Market Is Ok)

The Federal Reserve has an FOMC meeting tomorrow and there are stories out already saying what they are likely to do. Everyone gets obsessed about how the Fed may change its FOMC statement and its predictions on how many rate cuts it may make when it does eventually lower interest rates. I believe that none of this really matters, as the Federal Reserve has already said how it sees the overall situation in leaks to the WSJ and that stance is all that really matters. They want to lower rates, rates at 5.50% have not hurt the stock market, and gold and silver tend to go up when interest rate cutting cycles occur, so silver stacking now for that makes all the sense in the world to me.