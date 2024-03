The Best Moves, Like Gold’s Breakout, Happen Without a Reason

Famed short-seller and Fed critic Bill Fleckenstein joins us to discuss the stock market, US economy, Gold bull market and new secular bear market in Bonds.

Bill thinks Gold will really perform if the Fed eases and Bonds selloff instead of rally. He also believes the passive bid in equities has totally distorted the stock market and previously reliable signals.

