EXPLORING TECHNICAL INDICATORS, TREND LINES, AND PATTERNS ON THE CHARTS – CHRIS VERMEULEN

As a refreshing change, on the In It To Win It Podcast, Steve Burton and I dive into both his questions and the ones coming in from those who were in attendance.

Questions and topics that Steve asked me about include:

What do you do at The Technical Traders?

What technical indicators do you like to use?

What do you see happening down the road for the S&P 500?

How does the US dollar (DXY) look?

Is Gold a good play right now?

How does a cup and handle pattern work? What does it indicate?

Can you give your analysis on Newmont?

The chart of Barrick Gold – what do you see?

Moving onto silver, what is your analysis?

How do trend lines work?

Can you look at the Pan American Silver chart and let us know what you see?

The ETF SILJ, what are your thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the technical analysis of the underlying uranium spot price?

Looking at the big picture of oil, what do you see?

Is there a good ETF for natural gas?

Can you go into Bitcoin? And RIOT?

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.