Crypto Straight Talk: In A True Financial Survival Situation Would You Really Want Bitcoin?

In a true financial survival situation would Bitcoin actually do you any good? If all the power went out for a month you wouldn’t be able to access the internet and so owning crypto coins would be useless. If you could only choose one would you want to have Bitcoin, silver, or weapons in such a situation? Hmm… maybe there is something else even more important to own… and that is the relationships you have with other people. When you think of the importance of that Bitcoin is totally useless.