As Bitcoin has gone above $70,000 the market capitalization of Bitcoin has now surpassed the entire value of all of the silver in the world. The entire market cap of the crypto market is now bigger than the internet stock bubble of 2000. The rising prices in cryptos are making the Bitcoin gurus tell you to buy more and more and more. When the bubble does bust I expect some of the crypto money to flow into precious metals, so silver stacking now makes a lot of sense to me.

-Mike