Gold stocks are approaching extremely oversold levels and their valuations are near all-time lows. Sentiment is in the toilet.

The common denominator behind the biggest rebounds in the gold stocks (as seen in 2008, 2016 and 2020) was the big move in Gold each time.

If Gold makes a quick move from $1870-$1900 to $2400-$2500, then gold stocks will repeat their performance from those three examples.

