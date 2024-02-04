Is It Time To Invest In Gold With Interest Rate Cuts Ahead? (Guest: David Skarica  @scotday)

While the Federal Reserve did not lower interest rates at its January meeting, it made clear that it is no longer poised to raise interest rates this year and is prepared to lower rates. Fed Fund futures markets are now looking for a May interest rate cut and more to follow. Does that mean it is now time to invest in gold and even become a silver stacker with the gold price holding above $2000? I talk about this with special guest David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net and Youtube channel @scotday

-Mike