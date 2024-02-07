Here Is Why Gold Stocks Are Trading So Poorly Low Priced (Guest: Jordan Roy-Byrne of TheDailyGold)

Gold has been going sideways now for several months with resistance at $2100. With interest rates coming in the next few months central banks around the world have been buying gold and precious metals traders are expecting a big rally above $2100 to occur as that rate cut cycle starts. Yet, mining stocks are trading poorly. What is wrong with them? To answer that question I turned to Jordan Roy-Byrne of the website thedailygold.com as he tackles it in this article that he wrote on his website.

-Mike