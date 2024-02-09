Episode One – A Podcast For WallStreetWindow Veteran Traders And Not The Masses – Mike Swanson

This is episode 1 of Inside WallStreetWindow. In it I talk about why I’m making this podcast and what to expect from it. It’s a way for me to talk directly with people who have followed my content for years without regards to the mass audience of financial content viewers. It is a way for me to talk about whatever I want with you. In this first episode I talk about how Youtube basically makes content creators conform to the desires of the masses in order to get visibility on it’s platform. That’s why so much financial content you see on Youtube is either composed of pure hype or complete doom and gloom predictions. It’s why someone like Cathie Wood, who talks always bullish technobabble, has risen up to the be the most followed guru of the past few years.