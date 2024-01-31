With Today’s Federal Reserve Meeting Now Is The Time To Get Out Of Money Market Funds Lock In Yields (Video)

The Federal Reserve made no change to the interest rate today as it released a new FOMC statement that implied that there would be no rate cut in March unless there was more economic data that showed economic weakness or lower inflation first. The path is right on inflation, according to the Federal Reserve, but they want more confirmation of that. There was no talk of a rate increase in the statement or press conference by Jerome Powell. That means that the next move when it comes will be a cut by the Fed and so I believe now is the time to get out of money market funds and lock in those yields you get from them, because when interest rates do go down those money market payments will fall. So lock them in!

-Mike