What Does The New Bitcoin ETF Mean For Stock Traders And Investment Portfolios? (Video)

By
Michael Swanson
-

This month saw the launch of several Bitcoin ETF’s, something that has been anticipated for a long time, but what does it mean for stock market traders and investment portfolios? Does Bitcoin play a role for a steady eddy investor? We talk about what Bitcoin does for people when they trade it and how it has zero relationship to the US dollar and is thus not a “safe haven” investment replacement for gold or precious. Bitcoin is an instrument of price speculation and nothing more. I PROVE this in the charts and not Bitcoin guru has been ever to argue against what I show here – EVER.

-Mike

