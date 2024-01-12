INVESTOR PSYCHOLOGY AND THE POTENTIAL TRAJECTORY FOR THE NEW YEAR – CHRIS VERMEULEN

INVESTOR PSYCHOLOGY AND THE POTENTIAL TRAJECTORY FOR THE NEW YEAR – CHRIS...

The questions and topics that Jeremy and I cover include:

What are my predictions for the stock market for the coming year and the indicators that I use? What stage are we currently in for the stock market? What could happen during a stage four decline? Is there a little bit of FOMO and buying into the news going on right now? What will be the key drivers behind gold this year? Has a new supercycle begun? When we look at the silver chat, what are the expectations for the year? Do industrials and capital goods stock follow gold? What can investors expect from small caps? Looking at the Biotech space, for example, is this a pocket that will perform well? What can Fibonacci extension or retraction tell us about where an ETF may go next? What are some common mistakes that investors make, and what can they do to avoid them?

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.