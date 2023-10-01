Will Gold Bottom Soon? Gold Stock Seasonality, Updates on Goldshore GSHR.v, Inca One Inca.v and Argentina Lithium LIT.v

In today’s SCOTDAY we talk about the seasonality of Gold and if Gold will bottom over the next few months. Seasonality often predicts bottoms and rallies in gold moves. In addition, depending on where you are in the interest rate cycle these seasonal bottoms can market long term bottoms.

In addition, we discuss recent strong results from Goldshore GSHR.v, some excellent news from Inca One INCA.v which will bring them closer to full production and an huge investment that Argentina Lithium LIT.v just got and discuss why more of these investments are needed in the rare earth and EV industry if EV’s are really to become a larger trend in the Auto industry.