Interest Rates Breakout to Multi Decade Highs! Foreign Holdings of Bonds to Lows!

David owns puts on KBH Help support Stockchartoftheday by signing up to our Patreon at https://patreon.com/stockchartoftheday with a paid membership you will receive an in depth overview of markets once a week and emergency market updates which is only available with a paid membership to Stockchartoftheday. The cost is only $7 a month or roughly what one trip to Starbucks costs! We also have a $100 and $60 a month payment plans for 1 and 2 years to become a lifetime member of Stockchartoftheday/Addicted to Profits which also gives you access to special investment opportunities, trade updates and additional bonus videos and personal contact with David Skarica.