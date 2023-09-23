Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored w/ Ray McGinnis – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, we just passed the anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks. As such this episode is devoted to the subject of 9/11 and the guest is Ray McGinnis, author of Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored. Ray tells the story of the 9/11 Family Steering Committee and the Jersey Girls, a group of widows whose husbands perished in the 9/11 attacks, and their pressure campaigns that led to the formation of the 9/11 Commission. These families, traumatized by the attacks and the loss of their loved ones, sought to have hard questions answered about the 9/11 attacks. Was there a Saudi connection to the events of that day? Why was the United States government unable to prevent the attacks? What led to the failure of response? Who dropped the ball? Simply put, they wanted accountability. McGinnis skillfully tells the story in their book, offering a tale of grassroot citizens activism. In the course of our conversation we’ll discuss a number of topics related to these issues including a possible UAE tie to the events of 9/11, Counterterrorism Czar Richard A. Clarke, Henry Kissinger’s resignation from the 9/11 Commision and the role the 9/11 families played in that resignation, and much, much more!