CHALLENGING CONVENTIONAL INVESTING STRATEGIES WITH ASSET REVESTING – Chris Vermeulen

Buckle up for a fantastic armchair chat between Chris and Patrick Francie on The Everyday Millionaire Podcast! They run the gamut from Chris’ early entrepreneurial days to what he does now with asset revesting to preparing for the future.

The discussion includes the following topics:

What Chris does, who he is, and what he is passionate about in the realm of trading and investing.

As investors, what should we be looking at when taking into account what is happening in the world today? How does technical analysis help to lessen the noise to see investment opportunities more clearly?

Emotionality – how to accept and learn to manage the lure of emotional-based investing decisions.

What is the difference between an active trader and a passive investor? Is there a sweet spot between the two?

Chris’ entrepreneurial journey from college to now and the shift from focusing on making money to mentoring to giving back and supporting as many people as possible.

What is an asset hierarchy, and how does it make trading more profitable?

What are the different types of diversification?

When reflecting back, what tips would Chris give folks, and what flags should investors look out for?

Are bear markets truly dangerous to the unwary investor?

Is owning physical metals a good way to hedge against future disasters?

How the economic and stock market cycles can change the investment strategies that will be the most protective of your future.

How knowing your personality can help your investing and trading success.

To learn more about Chris and his technical trading asset revesting strategies:

