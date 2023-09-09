ARE VIOLENT MARKET MOVES ON THE HORIZON? – Chris Vermeulen

Sign up for my free trading newsletter, and don’t miss the next opportunity!

Get ready for the latest installment of Chris and David talking all things stock market on The David Lin Report!

Key Questions Asked:

Will the recent momentum in the stock market continue into next year? Or is this more of a rebound before a more significant fall? Why did yields move so high, and how is it correlated to bonds and the stock market? From a technical perspective, is there any resistance around the July highs? What may happen when the previous highs are reached in the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq? Can this change the overall sentiment from Bearish to Bullish? Why having the ability to recalibrate opinions based on price action is key to becoming a good trader or investor. What is the danger of just holding onto positions no matter what? What is the likelihood that gold will push up to reach and then surpass its previous highs? If the markets collapse, with the value of gold drop as well? Will the US dollar rally if a financial reset happens? What does the monthly chart tell us? Looking at the emotions of market participants, are we still in the complacency phase? When was the last time we experienced the anxiety, fear, denial, and capitulation phases? Is it more important to go for higher returns or protect capital as the number one goal of trading and investing? What is the difference between an active trader and a passive investor? Is there a sweet spot between the two?

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.