The Texas Mall Shooting and the Phenomena of Nazis of Color w/ Spencer Sunshine and Isaac – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, on May 6, 2023 a mass shooting occurred at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. Nine people, including the shooter, perished in that incident with others being injured. The perpetrator was a man by the name of Mauricio Garcia. Despite his Latino background, Garcia identified as a neo-nazi. How, some thought, could a Latino man hold the views of neo-nazi, fascist, white supremacists?

Antifascist researcher and antifascist skinhead Isaac join me to discuss this incident and, more broadly, their article “Nazis of Color” for the grassroots Unicorn Riot website. As it turns out, Nazis come in many different forms and can be found in Latin America, the Asia and Pacific Islands, and elsewhere. There are even, believe it or not, black Nazi skinheads. What is behind this startling phenomena? We’ll discuss all that as well as much more in this conversation including the recent revelations about right-wing commentator Richard Hanania’s association with the alt right, how skinhead culture was appropriated by neo-nazis and the history of the “Rock Against Communism” skinhead music movement.