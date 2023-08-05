Asset Revesting – A Standard Model Of Investing For The Future – Chris Vermeulen

Chris joins Mark Yegge on Wealth Architect Podcast to delve deep into technical trading and asset revesting.

Topics and questions discussed include:

The history of how Chris came to trade the way he does now.

Fundamental vs Technical analysis.

Why controlling emotions, setting proper expectations, and using risk management tools are so important to trading and investing results.

What trading the ‘waves,’ including using a cash position, can do for your account balances.

The sweet spot between passive investing and active trading.

The truth behind why we always think we ‘have’ to be in the market.

Why blocking out the ‘noise’ is so important when sticking to your trading and investing game plan.

Moving averages and volume – are these good indicator tools to help gauge where the markets may go next or whether you should buy or sell?

