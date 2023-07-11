What Price Action Is Pointing Toward For Bonds, S&P 500, Gold, Silver, & Miners – Sprott PM Projections – Chris Vermeulen

Sign up for my free trading newsletter, and don’t miss the next opportunity!

Chris sits down with Craig Hemke of Sprott Money to talk about where the markets may be going in the second half of the year. Topics and questions we cover include the following:

What is the price action for Bonds (TLT) looking like on the charts? Why is the 10-year Treasury Note ($TNX) the mirror image of TLT?

Looking at the S&P 500 (SPY) chart, are there any signs of weakness forming? How often do gaps get filled on the charts?

How is Fibonacci extension used to see where price may be going next?

The daily chart of gold shows that while it is in a short-term downtrend, it remains in a long-term uptrend. If the stock market tops out, where will gold likely go next?

Will gold miners rally again if the stock market goes into another correction?

The silver chart has a recent bear flag. Will history repeat itself with another flush down before it reverses and goes higher?

How many highs should price breakthrough before it can be considered a trend change?

Learn more about protecting your capital first

https://thetechnicaltraders.com/

Learn more about Asset Revesting

https://revesting.com/

Read some brand-new books!

Asset Revesting

Technical Trading Mastery: Second Edition

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.