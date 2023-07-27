Southside Investing LLC requests removal of 34.73 acres from rezoning application in Pittsylvania County

Southside Investing LLC has requested the removal of two parcels, totaling 34.73 acres, from the rezoning application for its mixed-use development in Axton, located within the Tunstall District. Because the scope of the project is being reduced and not increased, the rezoning application has met all notice requirements in the Code of Virginia and can be heard by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors at its August 15 business meeting.

By removing these parcels, the access points on Martin Drive are also removed. Additional access points may need to be established for the project prior to construction, in accordance with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) regulations and based on the Traffic Impact Analysis.

SOURCE