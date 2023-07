Barbenheimer has officially arrived! On July 21, two of the most highly-anticipated international film releases hit the silver screen: Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’ To celebrate, Global’s Kayla McLean took to the streets of downtown Toronto to find out which film locals will be catching in the cinema, or whether they’d opt for a mammoth, five-hour double feature.