Ukraine/Russia War Update + Wagner Group’s Chief Attacks Russian Military Elites w/ Anatol Lieven – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Dr. Anatol Lieven, the director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, returns to discuss his observations from a recent visit he took to Ukraine. Additionally, Anatol and I delve into Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Russian private military company Wagner Group, and his recent attacks of Russian military elites. Is Prigozhin’s attacks indicative of a Russian succession struggle brewing for when Putin is no longer in power? Anatol and I also discuss his views on where the war is headed, how the war has been a failure for Russia, Russian-ethnic Ukrainian support for Ukraine, ethnic tensions in Ukraine caused by the invasion, U.S. foreign policy, the D.C. Blob, Anatol’s criticism of pro-Russian opponents of the D.C. foreign policy establishment, and more All that and much more on this edition of Parallax Views.