Stockchartoftheday Ultimate bust stock weed.to… Updates from Blue Sky and Vortex Metals – David Skarica

Vortex Acquires up to 30 percent interest in a copper property in Chile CLICK BELOW

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/vortex-metals-acquire-80-interest-110000157.html

Blue Sky closes Private Placement Click below

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/amended-blue-sky-uranium-closes-110000949.html

Today we talk about $weed.to the ultimate boom bust stock and poster boy for the weed bubble. Also Blue Sky Uranium BSK.v Closes a Private Placement, Vortex Metals Acquires up to 80 percent interest in a Copper Property in Chile #addictedtoprofits #bonds #stocks #juniormining #davidskarca #stockchartoftheday #stockcharts #gold #silver #stockmarket #bullmarket #bearmarket #uranium #uraniumstocks #copper #copperstocks #chile #argentina #cannabis #cannabisstocks Blue Sky Uranium is a sponsor of stockchartofthday and david owns shares in Vortex