The PGA and European Tour sent shockwaves through the golfing world by ending a feud and agreeing to a partnership with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The tour is bankrolled by billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and had previously paid several high-profile PGA golfers hundreds of millions of dollars to lure them over. Eric Sorensen reports on PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s U-turn and the mixed reactions from fans and players at the Canadian Open.