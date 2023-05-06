Spyfail: Foreign Spies, Moles, Saboteurs, and the Collapse of America’s Counterintelligence w/ James Bamford – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, legendary journalist James Bamford, known for his books The Puzzle Palace and Body of Secrets that lifted the veil of secrecy around the National Security Agency (NSA) as well as his critical exploration of the Bush-era Iraq War/War on Terror A Pretext for War, joins us to discuss his latest book Spyfail: Foreign Spies, Moles, Saboteurs, and the Collapse of America’s Counterintelligence. For those interested in the subject of spycraft and it’s implications/consequences this is a wide-ranging and comprehensive conversation that is worth a listen. James and I delve into such subjects as the leak of U.S. cyberweapons by an entity known as The Shadow Brokers (TSB) and how it nearly had apocalyptic consequences, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israeli spying operations in the United States, the stealing of massive amounts of classified materials by former Booz Allen Hamilton contractor Hal Martin, Hollywood movie producer Arnon Milchan and Israeli nuclear smuggling, Russiagate and the Maria Butina affair, and, perhaps most explosively, the portions of Bamford’s book dealing with alleged collusion between Israel’s Netanyahu government and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election (read more about this specifically in Bamford’s The Nation article “The Trump Campaign’s Collusion With Israel”).