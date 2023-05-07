Has A New SuperCycle For Gold Already Begun – Sprott PM Projections – Chris Vermeulen

Sign up for my free trading newsletter, and don’t miss the next opportunity!

Chris sits down with Craig Hemke of Sprott Money to talk about where the markets were and where they may be going next. Through the lens of technical analysis, Chris & Craig discuss the answers to the following questions:

Is there a potential triple top coming for Gold? Will a pause and pivot from the Fed, the ongoing regional banking crisis, a massive yield curve inversion, and/or other news-based moves have any effect on this?

With the size of the Gold pattern, what chart is better to glean information from – daily, weekly, or monthly?

Though lagging behind gold, Silver is starting a short-term move up. Is now the time when it will begin to catch up?

Typically miners outperform precious metals, but right now, they are way off the highs. What does this mean for the upside potential of metals?

The financial/banking sector continues to be under pressure. What will happen if the lows of 2020 are broken? Are dividends worth holding onto an asset that is falling in value?

On May 15th, there are some exciting things happening.

The SECOND EDITION of my book Technical Trading Mastery – 7 Steps To Win With Logic will be published. This edition is totally revamped. I actually cut out about 150 pages of fluff and just get to the meat and potatoes of what you need to know, figure out, and I share two of my foundational trading strategies for you to implement and build on (momentum and swing trading) complete with my indicators, values, and guidelines to implement the next trading day. The book is now only 120 pages, full of charts, and should be a quick, and motivating read to get you thinking, seeing, and trading successfully with the market trends.

Also, my new book “Asset Revesting – How To Exclusively Hold Assets Rising In Value, Profit During Bear Markets, And Continue Building Wealth In Retirement” will also hit the bookshelves May 15th, and I can’t wait to share this different investing style with the world.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.