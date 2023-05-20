Alert: Memorial Drive lane closures scheduled in Danville, Virginia

Alternating lane closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 22, on Memorial Drive between West Main Street and the back entrance to the Police Department. The lane closures will allow for replacement of two failed corrugated metal storm pipes with reinforced concrete pipe.

The work is expected to be completed in early June.

Traffic on Memorial Drive will be maintained throughout the project to the maximum extent practicable. Flaggers will direct traffic as necessary.

White’s Construction from Sutherlin is the contractor.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.

