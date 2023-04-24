World Bank and IMF Struggle with Fragmentation of Global Economy

A mere ten-minute stroll from the epicenter of American political power, the White House, one encounters an alternate hub of authority. Nestled within inconspicuous office edifices on Washington’s 19th Street, the guardians of the global financial and economic order hold court. On one side resides the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ensuring nations avoid payment predicaments and safeguarding financial stability, while its counterpart, the World Bank, stands across the street, offering credit to underprivileged and burgeoning countries.

This past week, 19th Street bore witness to a frenzy of flashing lights, barriers, and sleek black limousine SUVs, as central bankers, finance ministers, and representatives from 190 countries convened for the IMF and World Bank spring assembly. Customarily, this gathering concerns itself with the economic horizon, monetary strategies, financial stability, and the advancement of impoverished nations.

This year proved no exception. Yet, amid the myriad of panel discussions and whispered corridor conversations, an underlying murmur resonated: In 2023, potent forces beyond the financial-economic realm impose mounting pressure on the operations of the IMF and World Bank. As geopolitical strife threatens to splinter the global economy into competing factions—a Western coalition and a Sino-Russian alliance—climate change rears its head, brandishing significant economic repercussions. And thus, the query emerged: Shouldn’t the focus shift more toward these pressing matters?

The sibling entities, the IMF and the World Bank, were established in 1944 during the “United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference” at a picturesque hotel in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. In the wake of the monetary disarray and economic depression of the 1930s, culminating in the devastation of World War II, international economic collaboration was to usher in an era of affluence and stability. The free flow of capital, unrestricted commerce, fiscal discipline, and economic growth were the tenets espoused by both the IMF and the World Bank. These “Bretton Woods” institutions have since assisted numerous nations.

The lobby of the IMF, adorned with the 190 flags of its member nations, embodies the aspiration to serve the entire globe. Both the Russian and Chinese banners are represented, though this symbolic unity belies the growing fissures that severely complicate endeavors on 19th Street.

The first quandary: China’s detrimental conduct. IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, hailing from Bulgaria, and David Malpass, the American World Bank chief, scarcely concealed their exasperation with China’s approach to the debt crises faced by impoverished nations. China is obstructing IMF emergency initiatives for countries including Ghana, Zambia, and until recently, Suriname.

Over the past decade, China has extended generous credit to countries instrumental in securing its commodity supplies, among other strategic objectives. Now, many of these same countries grapple with severe financial hardship, exacerbated by the pandemic shock.

With little to no capacity to borrow from financial markets, these beleaguered nations require the IMF’s intervention. However, before the IMF’s involvement, creditors must first concede to losses. Historically, these creditors were exclusively Western nations, consulting under the umbrella of the so-called Paris Club. Once the club reached a consensus, the IMF could take action. Alas, the world has evolved, and China’s collaboration—as a predominant creditor—is now indispensable. Beijing, however, is reluctant to accept losses, prioritizing repayment of its own loans. Consequently, international debt relief is mired in protracted delays. Georgieva lamented this state of affairs, urging that “China needs to speed up its cooperation.”

The “geo-economic fragmentation” causing the IMF consternation in its reports seeps into the very fabric of the institution’s daily operations. Globalization, once driven by the likes of the IMF and World Bank, finds itself strained due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, compounded by Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. Increasingly, capital flows and investments transpire between cohorts of amicable nations, a phenomenon dubbed “friend-shoring”. Should this trend persist, IMF economists project a 7% decline in global wealth.

“Globalization has conferred tremendous prosperity upon us,” Paul Hilbers remarked at an IMF conference. “Yet, the tide now appears to be receding. This strikes at the very heart of the IMF’s foundational mandate.”

In a paradoxical twist, G7 nations (the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Japan) resolved at the spring assembly to bolster their collaboration in securing resources for the green energy transition. The decision implicitly targets China, which currently monopolizes production chains for these raw materials. This exemplifies the fragmentation at play, with national security interests superseding the principles of free trade.

Another polarizing matter is Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. A unified statement from IMF member states has remained elusive during the IMF meeting, as Russia and China refuse to denounce Russian aggression.

At the spring assembly, Georgieva and Malpass jointly presided over a “round table” of Ukraine’s benefactors. The proceedings highlighted that, despite the 190 flags on display, the IMF and World Bank—historically helmed by a European and an American, respectively—are far from impartial within this fragmenting world.

The IMF recently approved a special $15.6 billion aid package for Kyiv, though not without treading cautiously. Russia lacked the votes to block the package, but other major emerging nations, including China, harbored reservations. “Ukraine is a country at war, and we typically do not extend support under such circumstances,” Hilbers stated. Concerns arose that the IMF could be perceived as providing preferential treatment to Ukraine due to its European location. As a result, a unique lending instrument for times of “exceptionally high uncertainty” was devised, available for future use by other member states. The protracted tug-of-war prolonged the finalization of the IMF package for Ukraine.

The outlook for the twin “Bretton Woods” organizations grows increasingly murky. Amid the looming specter of a new Cold War threatening to destabilize the world economy, climate disruption is already making its presence felt. Washington’s unseasonably sweltering April temperatures seemed to emphasize this point. The climate issue is now deemed “macro-critical” or of macroeconomic significance. For instance, Argentina, under IMF surveillance, is grappling with its most severe drought on record, hampering economic growth. Pakistan’s sovereign debt teeters on the brink of unsustainability, partly due to the nation’s devastating floods. Moreover, the World Bank faces a mounting workload as small island nations like Vanuatu suffer escalating damages from tropical storms.

Demands for increased climate financing—for both the energy transition and climate adaptation—by both organizations are intensifying. Particularly at the World Bank, these calls have generated internal strife. Malpass, a nominee of former President Trump, was recently compelled by the U.S. government to announce his early departure due to his climate-skeptic reputation. Western countries are pushing for the World Bank to allocate more credit toward climate projects, thus spurring further private-sector investment. According to the International Energy Agency in Washington, this approach would help raise the astronomical $4,000 billion annually needed to achieve the Paris climate goals. However, impoverished nations are reluctant to see this funding detract from the bank’s traditional projects (poverty reduction, education, and healthcare). The World Bank disbursed $115 billion last year, and increased lending without raising its capital base could jeopardize the institution’s AAA credit rating, which allows it to borrow affordably on the financial markets. Untangling this complex web will be the responsibility of Malpass’ anticipated successor, Indian-born American Ajay Banga.

Compelled by the exigency of the climate crisis, the IMF is venturing into unfamiliar territory: offering favorable long-term loans, a domain previously monopolized by the World Bank. In response, the IMF has established a “resilience and sustainability fund” designed to provide long-term aid to countries at risk of facing payment difficulties due to climate change.