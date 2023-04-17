U.S. Large Banks Benefit from Higher Interest Rates

In the realm of American finance, behemoths such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup are reaping the rewards of surging interest rates, which have facilitated revenue generation for these banking titans. Recently published quarterly figures, exceeding expectations, highlight the tangible effects of these heightened rates.

Collectively, these three financial institutions amassed a staggering $80.4 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2023. While the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank attracted billions in new deposits for the banking giants, they continue to face formidable competition from money market funds that offer superior yields.

In the aftermath of the deposit guarantee system’s inadequate coverage, a multitude of affluent Americans have migrated their funds away from smaller banks since early March. A portion of these redirected funds boosted JPMorgan Chase’s deposits by $37 billion in Q1; however, Wells Fargo witnessed an 8% decrease in deposits within the same period.

Wells Fargo attributed this trend to investors shifting funds from money market funds to “better-yielding alternatives” – low-risk, short-term bonds. Meanwhile, Citigroup’s deposit intake remained stable.

The traditional banking model, predicated upon converting low-interest savings into high-interest loans, has faced challenges in recent years due to consumers’ aversion to elevated negative interest rates and the persistent climate of low-interest rates. However, with banks reaping the benefits of higher interest rates – albeit not fully passed onto consumers – increased fees for mortgages and loans are emerging as a byproduct.

This development has directly contributed to soaring profits for banks, as exemplified by JPMorgan Chase’s Q1 net interest income of $20.8 billion, marking a 50% increase from the same period in 2022. Consequently, the bank raised its full-year earnings projection from $74 billion to $81 billion. Nevertheless, the growing allure of higher interest rates offered by money market funds intensifies pressure on conventional financial institutions to follow suit.

Citigroup’s first-quarter profits witnessed a 7% surge, reaching a total of $4.6 billion, which includes substantial gains from the sale of its consumer division in India. Concurrently, the banking giant is endeavoring to divest Banamex, a Mexican financial institution catering to private clients and small businesses.

As the onset of a fresh quarterly earnings season commences, investors are scrutinizing these financial figures for signs of a looming economic contraction. A marked decrease in new mortgage applications is one potential harbinger. For instance, in the latest quarter, JPMorgan Chase issued mortgages worth $5.7 billion compared to $24.7 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Investors are also assessing reserves amassed by financial establishments to safeguard against loan defaults. For this purpose, Citigroup has allocated $2 million, doubling the previous quarter’s amount. Wells Fargo has supplemented its reserves with an additional $643 million, raising its total value to $1.2 billion – a figure that surpasses expert predictions. JPMorgan Chase has also earmarked an extra $1.1 billion to tackle problem loans.

Upon witnessing JPMorgan Chase’s robust performance, Wall Street investors responded with optimism, with shares climbing 7% within an hour of US market trading commencing. Citigroup enjoyed a 3.1% increase, whereas Wells Fargo experienced a 1.2% decline.

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are scheduled to unveil their quarterly results on Tuesday alongside several smaller banks. Morgan Stanley is set to follow suit on Wednesday.