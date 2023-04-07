U.S. Interference in the Middle East – 20 Years Since the U.S. Invasion of Iraq – Larry Wilkerson – Source – TheAnalysis.news

Col. Larry Wilkerson speaks about how the media’s portrayal of the U.S. invasion of Iraq barely encapsulates the damage wrought by the U.S.-led “coalition of the willing.” He also addresses recent developments in the Middle East, including Israel’s increasingly belligerent policy on Iran, how the Saudi-Iran deal might end the Saudi blockade of Yemen, and the military significance of Israel being moved from U.S. European Command to U.S. Central Command.
Home Geopolitics U.S. Interference in the Middle East – 20 Years Since the U.S....