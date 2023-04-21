The Ethnic Cleansing of Armenians by Turkey-Supported Azerbaijan w/ Peter Bahlawanian – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Peter Bahlwanian, producer of Mariam Avetisyan’s documentary The Desire to Live, to discuss the secret ethnic cleansing of Armenians by Azerbaijan. In this conversation we’ll discuss a territorial and ethnic dispute that has become known as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as the history of Armenian persecution dating back to the Armenian genocide of 1915 (which has often been called the first genocide of the 20th century).

We’ll also delve into how Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, plays a key role in the Azeri persecution of Armenians. In this regard we’ll discuss Erdoğan’s geopolitical aspirations and his consolidation of power in Turkey. Also covered is Turkey’s relationship to the United Nations (UN), NATO, the United States, UNESCO, and Russia. Moreover, Peter and I delve into oligarchy, the attempted coup d’état against Erdoğan in 2016.

Additionally, Peter and I will also discuss:

– The Khojaly massacre of 1992 and claims of Armenian atrocities against Azeris

– Parallels between Israeli treatment of Palestinians and the Azeri treatment of Armenians in the Republic of Artsakh

– The Nagorno-Karabakh War of 2020

– The Turkish Lobby and the Azeri Lobby’s influence in Western politics

– Why did it take 100 years to recognize for the U.S. to recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915?

– Is the conflict between Azeris and Azerbaijan a conflict between Muslims and Christians?

– Pro-Armenian activism by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and the rock band System of a Down

– Human rights and U.S. credibility/loss of credibility on a global scale; democracy vs. autocracy

– Why has the U.S. often been silent on the issue of the Azeri persecution of Armenians?; assessing President Joe Biden’s record on this issue

– The Israel Lobby and U.S. silence on Armenian persecution

– The role money plays in buying off politicians, media, and institutions from speaking about the persecution of Armenians

– Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and anti-Armenian sentiments in Azerbaijan’s culture

– The strength and perseverance of Armenians and the people of the Republic of Artsakh; the Armenian diaspora; hope in times of war and despair; the power of the human spirit

– Azeri fears that Armenians will seek revenge against them if a reconciliation is attempted; the attempted erasure of Armenian identity

– And more!