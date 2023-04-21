Supervisor Chesher to Resign from Dan River District Seat Effective June 1, 2023

Dan River District Supervisor Timothy W. Chesher (“Chesher”) has announced his resignation from the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors (“Board”) for medical reasons, effective June 1, 2023. Chesher submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“It has been both an honor and privilege to have been elected to serve the Dan River District and represent Pittsylvania County, and to be able to learn and work with some of the best people who have the best interest of success for our County,” Chesher stated in his resignation letter.

Chesher’s term commenced on January 1, 2022, and he was set to serve through the end of 2025.

As authorized by Virginia Code § 24.2-226, the Board will petition the Pittsylvania County Circuit Court to issue a Writ of Special Election to fill Chesher’s vacancy. Subject to judicial approval, the Special Election will occur on November 7, 2023. The individual elected at the Special Election will serve the remaining two years of Chesher’s term. Any potential interim appointment to fill Chesher’s vacancy until the Special Election will be governed by Virginia Code § 24.2-228.

“It was my pleasure to meet Supervisor Chesher. I know a true public servant when I see one – and he is one indeed,” said County Administrator Stuart J. Turille.

