Store Tour Of Chuck E. Cheese in Greensboro, North Carolina

Here is a video tour of the very first 2.0 Chuck E. Cheese store in NC. It looks great. They have some games that they have in Raleigh, and some that are in others. Video produced by Youtube Channel CEC Roadshows, who wrote, “My friend Brandon shows us around, as he is a super cool manager who trained with us at my store then ended up at Greensboro. I did forget to mention and show a few games and the merchandise counter. But I did take pictures of the games I missed. They will be in future community posts. Hope you guys enjoy!”