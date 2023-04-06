Rail replacement begins Tuesday in the city of Danville

Beginning on Tuesday, April 11, Norfolk Southern will be closing at-grade road crossings for rail replacement along its main track through Danville. The work will continue for approximately two weeks.

In addition, the railroad crossing at Stokesland Avenue is scheduled to be closed on Monday, April 10, as a staging area and is anticipated to remain closed for four to five days.

The rail crew will be starting in Pelham, N.C., and working north through Danville. The operation spikes rail at 0.25 miles per hour. Roads at rail crossings are scheduled to be repaved and back in service within 24 to 48 hours.

The work impacts all at-grade rail crossings along the main track, which includes 11 public road crossings and two private crossings (see map). The work will not impact road crossings at railroad overpasses or underpasses (bridges).

Also, the work will not impact the railroad spur crossing on US Business 29/West Main Street at Gatewood Avenue

Norfolk Southern has contracted with Safety Services & Supply to set up traffic control and detours during the work. For the Clearview Drive closure, traffic in the Pinetag neighborhood will be routed through the emergency access road off Oak Creek Drive to Corning Drive.