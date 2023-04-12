Police Advise of Heavy Traffic Potential April 14-15 Around Industrial Avenue In Danville, Virginia

Police Advise of Heavy Traffic Potential April 14-15 Around Industrial Avenue In...

The Danville Police Department advises motorists of the potential for heavy traffic in the area of Industrial Avenue near Bibleway Cathedral from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 14, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Arrangements for Senior Apostle Lawrence Campbell will take place at Bibleway Cathedral during this period.

Danville Public Works will place message boards along Industrial Avenue with warnings, and police officers will be present to handle any traffic issues.

Please refer to the image for an area to anticipate high traffic.