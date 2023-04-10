Mike Swanson on the Bank Failures and the Strength of the Dollar – Source – Scott Horton Show

Mike Swanson was back on the Scott Horton Show to talk about the state of the economy. From the show notes: “Scott and Swanson discuss some of the forces behind the recent banking failures and examine how they complicate the Fed’s fight against inflation. They then explore some of the claims being made about the imminent collapse of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Swanson shares his insights on each of these topics and then explains what he thinks is in store for the economy in the near future.”