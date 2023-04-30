Interview: Fed Will Shift to Cuts Quickly – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder and Editor of The Daily Gold, joins us to review a number of historical references during inflationary periods where the Fed has shifted from rate hikes to rate cuts in just a little more than 2 months. For this reason, Jordan is not anticipating there to be much of a Powell Pause.
