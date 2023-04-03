DPD Drug Take Back set for April 22 in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Police Department will be participating in the DEA Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centra Health (414 Park Avenue).

According to the DEA, prescription drugs that are used incorrectly are in large part taken from someone the user knows. When taken incorrectly, prescription drugs can be just as harmful as street drugs.

Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

The event on April 22 gives people the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted prescriptions.

For more information, visit DEA.gov, GetSmartAboutDrugs.com or JustThinkTwice.com.

