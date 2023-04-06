Danville Police Respond To Shooting At Buffalo Wild Wings

Star News reported that the Danville police responded to a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night. They wrote this on Facebook, “On Wednesday night around 11:30 pm., the Danville Emergency Services responded to Buffalo Wild Wings located at 3415 Riverside Drive. As of now, Danville Police are investigating a shooting that took place. This story will be updated as soon as more details are released. Star News TV’s Charles Wells also responded and has provided our viewers with this video from the scene.”

