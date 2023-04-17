Danville After Dark: A Tour of Danville’s Best Bars, Wineries, and Afterhours Hangouts?

Welcome to Danville After Dark, a tour of the best bars, wineries, and afterhours hangouts in Danville, Virginia. Join David Totten as we explore the flourishing nightlife scene in this charming southern Virginia town. In this small Southern town, you’ll find a variety of bars, restaurants, and social hangouts to suit any mood or taste. Explore the historic downtown area and discover the town’s hidden gems, from cozy neighborhood bars, to adult arcades, to active golf and hatchet throwing. Meet friendly locals and enjoy a drink or two while listening to live music or catching the game on TV. No matter what kind of nightlife experience you’re looking for, Danville has something for everyone. So come on down and experience the excitement and fun of Danville, Virginia after dark!